Lloyds Banking Group PLC to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

LYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:LYG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 218,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 151.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 345,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 208,240 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 319,517 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 842,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 58,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

