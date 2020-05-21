Lobstex (LOBS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $157,208.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $350,167.09 and $157,208.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00446125 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00138733 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015590 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006801 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007767 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000623 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,391,885 coins and its circulating supply is 19,391,873 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

