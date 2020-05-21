Loki Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Loki has a total market capitalization of $14.84 million and $105,823.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,097.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.45 or 0.02192437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $228.59 or 0.02512738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00469396 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012312 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00680184 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00067371 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00023889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00508735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,943,898 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.