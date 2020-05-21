Loopring (LRC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.78 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and approximately $6.78 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.0391 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00043274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.36 or 0.03495263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002860 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Loopring Profile

LRC is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,052,356,480 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

