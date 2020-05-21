Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,043 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.08.

Shares of LOW traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,896,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,967. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $109.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.45. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

