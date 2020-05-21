Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at SunTrust Banks

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.08.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $116.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

