Magnum (MGM) Achieves Market Cap of $742.00

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Magnum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.02132043 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00090335 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00178199 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Magnum

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org.

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.