Maincoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 111.5% against the dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.66 million and $27,261.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011061 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

