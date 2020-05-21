Maker 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.57 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Maker has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for $318.70 or 0.03513471 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX, Ethfinex and BitMart. Maker has a total market cap of $320.48 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00043410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00055326 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011072 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001961 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OasisDEX, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Radar Relay, IDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC and GOPAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

