Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.84. Mammoth Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.22 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 41.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mammoth Energy Services will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,089.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 263,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

