Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,530,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 5,970,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 827,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 5,076,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,914,000 after buying an additional 169,940 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,562,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,832,000 after buying an additional 342,492 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 255,370 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,375,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,268,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after purchasing an additional 707,881 shares in the last quarter.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of MANH traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.79. 710,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.95. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

