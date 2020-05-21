Manna Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $82.00 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 329.8% against the U.S. dollar. Manna has a market capitalization of $543,339.55 and approximately $82.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manna coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003932 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,564.66 or 1.05832686 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,714,003 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,993 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

