Marks and Spencer Group’s (MKS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MKS. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

LON:MKS opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 96.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.50. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 273.80 ($3.60).

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.