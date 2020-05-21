Mary K. Bush Sells 1,851 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TROW traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.85. 26,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.53.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.