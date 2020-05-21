Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 1,585 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $546,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,750 shares of company stock worth $986,250 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded up $5.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 39,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,410. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 0.02. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $152.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.61.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.39 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on eHealth from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.45.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

