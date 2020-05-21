Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 1,053 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director James H. Richardson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $503,652.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,896,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,375 shares of company stock worth $8,931,798. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,807. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $439.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

