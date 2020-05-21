Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys 80,100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $26,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $499,497,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,497.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,049,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,771 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after acquiring an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,530,563. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.