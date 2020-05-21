Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 114,803 Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

WTRG stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 69,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,073. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.59. Essential Utilities Inc has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

