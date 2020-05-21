Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 34,185 Trane (NYSE:TT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at about $1,420,425,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,860,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,813,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane from $105.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

TT stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Trane has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $146.85. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.79.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

