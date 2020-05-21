Mason Street Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mason Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,903,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 464.2% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.48. 997,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,475,219. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.