Mason Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Catalent worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Catalent by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $249,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catalent by 1.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,461,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth about $6,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

NYSE CTLT traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $77.90. 80,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Catalent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.79.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.