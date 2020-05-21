Mason Street Advisors LLC Purchases 12,141 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,158,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,334,000 after buying an additional 3,996,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,474,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,546,000 after purchasing an additional 320,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,645,000 after buying an additional 69,858 shares during the period.

NYSE:IR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 127,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.80, a P/E/G ratio of 359.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.46. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $1,634,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

