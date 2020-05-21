Masonite International (DOOR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2020 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $81.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/8/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $69.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $68.00.

5/4/2020 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/30/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/17/2020 – Masonite International had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura Securities from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Masonite International was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Masonite International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $85.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Masonite International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOOR traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,179. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.66 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,045,000 after acquiring an additional 142,387 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after purchasing an additional 147,464 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 36,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 35,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

