Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Update

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $549,597,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $53,522,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.46.

MA stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $294.26. 3,942,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,254. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

