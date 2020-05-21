Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 342,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 435,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 270,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.58. 18,911,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,451,248. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

