Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $184.86. 292,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,389. The firm has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

