Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Shares Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) by 140.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,242 shares during the period. Medallia accounts for 2.9% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Medallia worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 70.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,502,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,385,000 after buying an additional 3,503,156 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallia during the 4th quarter worth about $85,524,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medallia by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,933,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,019 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,193,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,657,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after buying an additional 337,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Medallia from $45.00 to $32.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. 372,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,223. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Medallia has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -19.73.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 290,000 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $6,432,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,995,769 shares in the company, valued at $66,446,156.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 50,415 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $989,142.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 224,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,357.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,299 shares of company stock worth $9,434,348.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

