MediShares Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $106,493.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.02128153 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00090366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00178765 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00042478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

