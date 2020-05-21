Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce sales of $4.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.20 million and the highest is $4.30 million. Mediwound reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 823.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full year sales of $23.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $23.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $29.65 million, with estimates ranging from $28.29 million to $31.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Mediwound had a net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 98.23%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Mediwound in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $53.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.42. Mediwound has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mediwound by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 120,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Mediwound by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mediwound by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75,045 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mediwound by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mediwound during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

