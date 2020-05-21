Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.18.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.41. 7,021,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,497. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.