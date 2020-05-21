MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the April 30th total of 626,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

MGTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MeiraGTx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $77,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,171 shares of company stock worth $156,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. 43.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,204. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $552.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.56.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 313.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

