Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNLO shares. ValuEngine raised Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNLO traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 891,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,761. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. Menlo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $247.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $17,456,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,301,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,963,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Menlo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,693,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 4,061.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 935,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

