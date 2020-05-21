Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 243,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MBWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $330.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

