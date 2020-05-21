Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 142.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,546 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MRK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.44. The stock had a trading volume of 494,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,532,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

