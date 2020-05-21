Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Short Interest Up 8.4% in May

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the April 30th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Meredith stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 847,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,469. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Meredith has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $57.67. The company has a market cap of $665.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a positive return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

In other Meredith news, Director Donald C. Berg bought 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $34,460.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Berg bought 2,500 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,304.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,822 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Meredith by 5,521.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Meredith by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meredith from $44.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

