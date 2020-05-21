Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. 715,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,088. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.52.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. Meritor had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 64.86%. Meritor’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Meritor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,857,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Meritor by 28.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 4.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

