Metal Market Cap Hits $20.60 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $7.32 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043105 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.40 or 0.03531453 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030940 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004394 BTC.

About Metal

MTL is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay.

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

