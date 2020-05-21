MetaMorph Price Down 4.5% This Week (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BiteBTC, BitMart and IDEX. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $77,167.92 and approximately $42,392.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043184 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $318.95 or 0.03529185 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00030922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002778 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011126 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (METM) is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro.

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

