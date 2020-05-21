Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the April 30th total of 3,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 852,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 2.24. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Methanex had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $696.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth $242,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Methanex by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Methanex by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MEOH. Raymond James set a $22.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Methanex from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

