Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,957,952. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

