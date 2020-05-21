MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0052 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 21st. One MIB Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Coinsuper and IDCM. MIB Coin has a market cap of $469,370.28 and approximately $502.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004940 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 366,933,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,631,782 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDCM and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

