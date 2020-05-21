Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Acquires $98,051.80 in Stock

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80.

MIDD stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.85. 1,135,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55. Middleby Corp has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.37 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MIDD. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Middleby from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Middleby by 3.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,057,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,178,000 after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 195.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 62.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 4,177.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

