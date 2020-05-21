Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 436,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ MIST traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 726,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,450. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 2,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $28,023.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.28% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

