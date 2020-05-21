Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 624,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.