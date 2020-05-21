Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 624,200 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,902.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Minerals Technologies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have commented on MTX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Minerals Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
Shares of MTX stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $59.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.78.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $417.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.73%.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
