MiX Telematics (MIXT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect MiX Telematics to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MiX Telematics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

