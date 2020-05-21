Mixin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $150.22 or 0.01661455 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a market capitalization of $76.89 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00230470 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,855 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork.

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

