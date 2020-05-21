Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 23,880,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Moderna from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $6.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.05. 35,259,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,912,563. Moderna has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 963.84%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.