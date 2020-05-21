Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Several research firms have commented on MOD. ValuEngine cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

