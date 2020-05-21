Momo (MOMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Momo to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Momo has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Momo alerts:

Shares of Momo stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Momo has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $40.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.