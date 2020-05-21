Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,375,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,427 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.4% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.17% of Mondelez International worth $118,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,204,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,976,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,934,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.62. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

